Alert issued over attempted abduction in Rotherham 

Police have been dealing with an attempted abduction in Rotherham.

The incident reportedly happened in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers have since tracked down a vehicle in connection with the alleged crime.

Officers from the Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on Facebook that hey have also identified a number of people who are ‘currently helping police with an ongoing investigation’.

Rotherham town centre. Picture: Google

No further details have been given at this stage.

If you see any suspicious activity report it to police immediately on 101 or 999.