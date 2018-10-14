Alert issued as vehicle thieves are on the prowl in Doncaster suburb 

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant as vehicle thieves are on the prowl in a Doncaster suburb.

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said a black scooter was stolen from a home in Stainforth within the last few days.

In a post on Facebook, officers added: “Access has been gained via the garage door where the hinges have been removed.

“Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.

“If you have any information relating to this incident please contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”