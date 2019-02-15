Alert issued after man in van ‘followed pupil home’ near school   

An alert has been issued after a man in a van was reportedly spotted following children near a school.

A number of pupils spitted a white or silver Mercedes van parked on Grady Drive near Carr Lodge Academy in Woodfield Plantation, Doncaster, earlier today.

Grady Drive. Picture: Google

It is reported that the vehicle followed one pupil home and the driver, a man, also got out and started approaching other students.

In a message sent out to parents this evening, an academy spokesperson said: “It has been reported to me today by a small number of pupils that they have seen a white or possibly silver Mercedes van on Woodfield Plantation parked near the roundabout on Grady Drive with a male driver at the wheel.

“This van has reportedly followed a pupil home and the driver was seen by other pupils making an approach towards them before turning around, getting back into the van and driving away.

“I have reported the incident to the police, who have passed it on to the neighbourhood team to monitor the area.

“Please be vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, the police have asked that you contact them directly on 101 and quote incident number 638.”

South Yorkshire Police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.

We have asked the force for comment and will bring updates as and when we get them.