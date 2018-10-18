ALERT: Fake TV Licensing email doing the rounds in bid to steal Sheffield residents’ bank account details 

Sheffield residents are being warned about a fake TV Licensing email doing the rounds that fraudsters are using to try and steal your bank details.

Action Fraud, the national cyber crime reporting centre, said there has been more than 100 reports about the scam emails.

In a statement, the organisation said: “They claim that TV Licensing have been trying to get hold of recipients regarding an overpayment refund or that due to invalid account details a credit was not possible.

“The refund links lead to cloned TV Licensing websites that are designed to harvest bank account and credit card details.”

Action Fraud advised that emails from TV Licensing will always include your name.

They also said people should check that the email address is genuine as fraudsters use ones that are very similar to the real thing.

The organisation added: “Check the email subject line - anything along the lines of "Action required", "Security Alert", "System Upgrade", "There is a secure message waiting for you", and so on, should be treated as suspect.

“Check the links go to the TV Licensing website - hover over the links in the email to see their destination and check the web address carefully. If you are not sure, go directly to the TV Licensing website.

“Never provide details by email - TV licensing will never ask you to reply to an email and provide bank details or personal information.”

To report a fraud and receive a police crime reference number call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.