Aldi to help South Yorkshire people living in poverty this Christmas

A supermarket chain operating in South Yorkshire is hoping to help people living in poverty this Christmas by giving leftover food to anyone in need on Christmas Eve.

Aldi says that any surplus food left in store when shops shut at 4pm on December 24 will be available for good causes and those in need.

This is the statement from Aldi that has been widely circulated online

In a statement that has been widely circulated online they wrote: "Aldi is offering local organisations the opportunity to receive surplus food from their stores on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

"As Aldi stores will shut at 4pm on Christmas Eve until the 27th of December, they will have a variety of good quality surplus food products that they wish to redistribute in support of less fortunate individuals and to prevent food going to waste.

"Aldi is unable to deliver products so it would be essential that your organisation is able to collect.

"They will expect the levels of food available to vary, however estimations of around 20-30 crates will be expected from each store."

According to the statement, organisations interested in receiving surplus food from the store are asked to get in touch by calling them on 01827 711800 on Friday, December 8.

They will be able to take as much or as little produce as they like, which includes fruit, vegetables, meat, bread, fish, bakery, chilled goods, dairy items, desserts and ready meals.

The company says however that they have a limited number of cardboard boxes.

The initiative has been met with widespread praise online, with many urging the other supermarkets to launch their own scheme.