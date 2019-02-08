Aldi launches bizarre cheese brand inspired by Sheffield rockers Def Leppard  

Aldi has launched a cheese inspired by Sheffield rockers Def Leppard.

For a limited time only, shoppers will be able to get their hands on a bit of ‘Pour Some Gouda On Me’.

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

It is one of a number of cheeses inspired by musicians that are on sale now to coincide with the Grammys, which take place on Sunday, February 10.

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

Other cheeses in the range, created by Happy Farms, include the Guns N’ Roses inspired Sweet Cheddar Of Mine, while there are also nods to Bonnie Tyler ‘Total Eclipse Of The Harvati’, Cyndi Lauper ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina’, and Wham! ‘Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat’.

Def Leppard on stage at the Sheffield Arena in- November 1996.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’

Def Leppard, formed in the Steel City in 1977, is estimated to have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.