Aldi is recruiting for 40 jobs in Sheffield including managers, assistants, cleaners and apprentices - paying up to £67,300-a-year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm wants staff at stores including Flora Street, St Marys Gate, Archer Road, Handsworth Road, Drakehouse, Dronfield and Swallownest.

The German company says it is the best paying supermarket in Britain, with assistants paid at least £12.71-an-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Minimum Wage is £11.44 per hour for those aged 21 and over. It will rise to £12.21 in April, according to Gov.uk.

Aldi is recruiting 40 jobs in Sheffield now. | Aldi

Deputy managers get at least £13.65 per hour and store managers get up to £67,300-a-year, pro rata. It does not state how many hours a week they have to work.

Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi UK, said: “Our store colleagues are the best in the business and, as we continue to expand our store network and provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high-quality, affordable products, we’re going to need to grow those store teams with even more amazing people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to creating rewarding careers and offering market-leading pay for all our store colleagues. This year promises to be an exciting year as we bring even more Aldi stores to local communities across Britain.”

The supermarket says it has more than 1,050 stores and plans to open more.