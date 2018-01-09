Aldi are looking for staff at their new Sheffield store and the salaries are amazing

Have your say

If you're out of work, after a change in direction or just looking for a bit of a pay rise then Aldi could be your answer.

After recently announcing their best Christmas ever in the UK, Aldi rewarded all their store assistants with a pay rise.

The company said that the pay rise would make Aldi the 'highest paying supermarket' with staff in Sheffield enjoying a new minimum hourly rate of £8.85.

However, it's not just the store assistants that are well paid with positions right across the board enjoying a significant remuneration package.

And now, the company are looking for even more staff.

Aldi are currently only advertising for store assistants in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire but the pay is fantastic.

Job hunters can apply for roles at St James Retail Park which was granted planning permission in August 2016.

Aldi will be joined at the development by other national names including M&S, TK Maxx and Next with the first expected to open in June.

Assistants at the new store can expect between £8.53 and £10.15 an hour, according to Aldi's website, in a role where 'you'll never find yourself bored'.

The job description includes everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquires or 'ensuring that the shelves are stocked with attractive, well presented products'.

Employees are also expected to provide 'excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way'.

Specsavers was the latest retailer confirmed to take on a lease at the new centre last month.

It follows Next, M&S Foodhall, Aldi, TK Maxx, HomeSense, Wilko, Mountain Warehouse, Shoezone, Card Factory, Greggs and Costa.

The developer claims the scheme will create 250 full-time jobs, in addition to the 124 jobs created during construction.

To apply, visit https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/apply