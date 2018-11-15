Aldi are hiring store assistants in Sheffield and the pay is amazing

Christmas is just around the corner and id you’re looking to make a little more money then Aldi could be the answer to your problems.

The budget supermarket has a number of stores across Sheffield and South Yorkshire and are once again looking for staff to work there.

Aldi in Sheffield

Despite selling products at rock-bottom prices, the salaries on offer are certainly anything but that.

In fact, if you manage to get on the Aldi graduate scheme then you could be looking at a starting salary of around £44,000 rising to £75,360 after four years.

But, even if you don’t manage to land a graduate job, the salaries for Area Managers, Store Managers and Store Assistants are incredibly impressive.

Aldi are currently looking for a number of Store Assistants at their Sheffield stores, including St Mary’s Gate, Flora Street and Handsworth.

The supermarket has promised applicants that they will never find themselves bored and twiddling their thumbs as a Store Assistant.

Successful applicants will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries and ensuring shelves are fully stocked with well presented products.

A description on Aldi’s website reads: “Of course, you'll provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way.

“It's a really fast-paced environment, and everyone understands exactly what needs to happen to make their store a success – and gets on with doing it.

“There's a real family feel here, and we all pitch in as part of a close-knit team.”

Store Assistants will start out on a wage of £8.85 an hour rising to £10.41 an hour.

To apply, click here.