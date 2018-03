Have your say

Alcohol was sold to a child in Sheffield during a test purchase operation run by police.

Officers in the south-east of the city teamed up with underage volunteers to visit 13 premises in the S20 area.

READ MORE: Meadowhall warns shoppers Arctic blast may affect store opening times

While 12 of them passed the test, one served the volunteer.

The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: "Follow-up work and a re-test of the premises will now take place."