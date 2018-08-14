Air ambulance lands in Sheffield park

Have your say

An air ambulance has landed in a Sheffield park this evening.

The chopper touched down in Walkley Park, just off Greaves Street, at around 6.50pm, according to Joe Wentworth, who shared this photo.

READ MORE: Hunt stepped up for Sheffield man wanted over murder, with £5,000 reward now on offer

He said there were no medics visible and he was not sure whether the ambulance was attending an emergency.

The helicopter left the park shortly before 8pm.

READ MORE: Historic Sheffield building saved after developer drops demolition plans

The Star has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance for more information.