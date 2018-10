A stretch of the M1 near Sheffield is currently closed after a serious crash this lunchtime.

Police closed the M1 northbound between J36 and J37 in Barnsley after the crash at around 1.45pm.

Scene on M1 this lunchtime - Credit: Traffic Cameras UK

Traffic is currently being held on the northbound and southbound routes following the crash.

The air ambulance has been called to the incident.

More to follow.