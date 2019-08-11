Air ambulance called out to Sheffield estate
An air ambulance was called out to a Sheffield estate last night to transport a man who had fallen ill to hospital.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 07:16
The emergency services were dispatched to Jaunty Avenue, Gleadless at around 6.50pm last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force were informed that a man needed to be transported to hospital.
He said the force were not required to attend the incident.
The air ambulance landed on playing fields to the back of Jaunty Avenue.
