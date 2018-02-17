Air ambulance called out after crash on Sheffield/Derbyshire border

Have your say

An air ambulance was deployed after a car crashed on the Sheffield/Derbyshire border.

Emergency services were called out to Bowshaw, Dronfield close to the Sheffield/Derbyshire border at around 11.30pm on Friday night.

The incident involved one-vehicle and a man and woman were suffered injuries.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “A crew from Dronfield attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Bowshaw, Dronfield.

“They gave trauma care and assisted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with one male casualty before his conveyance to hospital.

“One female casualty received medical care from ambulance personnel.

“Derbyshire Police and the helimed also attended."