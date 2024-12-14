Ahead of Gavin and Stacey: the Finale - which sitcom festive special will you be watching?

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale will be shown on Christmas Day

Christmas is coming, the schedules promise soap opera tragedy – so much for goodwill to all – a new Wallace and Gromit, another adaptation of Gruffalo creator Julia Donaldson’s stories – this year it’s Tiddler – and seasonal sitcom specials.

Like millions of fans, I will be glued to Gavin and Stacey: the Finale on Christmas Day.

I loved the last one. It was warm, funny, sad and real – the observation of writers Ruth Jones and James Corden is spot-on and they squeezed in one of the best seasonal songs ever – Fairytale of New York.

For the uninitiated, Gavin and Stacey is about Essex boy Gav who falls in love with and marries Stacey from Barry in Wales.

The other main characters are Smiffy, Gav’s best mate, and Nessa, Stace’s confidante. Their love-making/hate relationship has produced a son, Neil ‘the baby’.

The cliff-hanger was Nessa asking Smiffy to marry her. It’s the will he, won’t he accept that will have me tuning in – that and the warmth and depth of the characters who, largely, love one another, and its mix of pathos and comedy. It’s genius.

Like the two-part Christmas special of The Office, showing on Gold now, it is for grown-ups.

Ricky Gervais’ mockumentary-style sitcom follows the day-to-day lives of office employees in the Slough branch of the fictional Wernham Hogg paper company.

I accept it’s brilliantly observed and co-written with Stephen Merchant and the acting of all involved is fabulous.

Like a deconstructed dessert, so loved by chefs on the Great British Menu, it has all the elements to be great, it does not impress me.

It fails to move or amuse me. I care not whether Tim and Dawn get it together or whether David Brent finds true love. It has a smugness and arrogance that leaves me colder than a trip to an outdoor skating rink.

I cannot think of anything nice to say about Mrs Brown’s Boys. The crude, rude, crass comedy devised and starring Brendan O’Carroll is set in the Irish home of the titular (O’Carroll would be guffawing at the word) character.

It draws in millions of viewers each year – each to their own. I prefer the purple Quality Street while others opt for the Celebration’s Milky Way.

Bring on The Love of Three Oranges – a Dad’s Army Christmas special. A church bazaar is organised for the “Comforts for the Troops Fund”.

Greengrocer and air warden Hodges intends to auction three oranges and Mainwaring is determined to get hold of one for Mrs Mainwaring.

There is something comforting and nostalgic about David Croft and Jimmy Perry’s sitcom about the Home Guard. Though it is set during the Second World War when a Nazi victory was not just a possibility, but likely, a time of bombing and rationing … it is funny.

Of course, when it was written, Britain had won the war, oranges and bananas were back in plentiful supply and the writers’ could thumb their noses at the enemy with impunity.

The ridiculousness and pomposity of platoon leader Mr Mainwaring – played effortlessly brilliantly by Arthur Lowe – and the incompetency of his comrades, everyone a distinct individual and acted fabulously, makes every episode a must-watch.

It is also suitable for the whole family – from great-grandads and nanas to the youngest.

I have saved the best until last – Only Fools and Horses, John Sullivan’s sublime sitcom about three men – firstly two brothers and their grandad and then the same two brothers and their Uncle Albert – sharing a flat in Peckham and trying to get by,

Choices, choices, choices – Christmas Crackers, the first special that featured grandad’s attempt at cooking Christmas dinner or Blood’s Thicker Than Water – Del’s dad returns.

I love Dates – Del meets Racquel; the Frog’s Legacy – Del and Rodder’s search for gold; Heroes and Villians – the Batman and Robin one; or Time On Our Hands – the Trotter brothers become millionaires.

My favourite – and it’s a close run thing with the Jolly Boys Outing – the trip to Margate – is To Hull and Back. The episode about Del, Rodney and Albert’s attempt to smuggle diamonds from Amsterdam to Peckham.

All they have to do is avoid getting caught … by Del’s nemesis Chief Inspector Roy Slater. Every line, look and move is comedy gold.

Catch these Christmas specials and more, including the Royale Family, On Gold.