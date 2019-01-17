Aggressive man thrown out of McDonald’s by police in Sheffield city centre 

A male who was ‘acting aggressively’ was thrown out of McDonald’s by police as they cracked down on crime in the city centre.

As well as removing the male, PCSOs also removed five men who were seen blocking the doorway of Lloyds Bank on High Street and attended a man who had collapsed in a doorway on East Parade.

McDonald's Sheffield

Officers were also forced to remove three aggressive men from Boots and detain a shoplifter with the help of security staff there before moving alcohol from a drunken man outside Sainsbury’s.

They then spoke to a beggar on Fargate and signposted him to the Archer Project where he ‘could get a hot meal and help towards trying to find accommodation’.

PCSOs then recovered a quantity of what they believe to be spice during their visibility patrols on High Street and Fargate.