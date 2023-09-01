'Aggressive' bikers who wrecked field and threatened farmer sought by police in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police has released images of three men they want to speak to in connection to off-road bike offences and criminal damage.
On 16 July it is reported that off-road bike riders gained access to farmer’s fields in Balby, Doncaster, and caused significant damage to his land and crops.
It is then believed that when the farmer approached the men, they became aggressive and threatening towards him and his livestock, before leaving the scene.
Police are now keen to identify the men in the images in connection to the on-going investigation.
Do you recognise them? If you believe you can help please report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 383 of 16 July 2023.
You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers- 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org