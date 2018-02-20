Aggressive beggar banned from Sheffield city centre for five years

A violent and abusive Sheffield beggar has been banned from asking for money in the city centre for five years.

Stephen Rowley, 38, of Cemetery Road, Sheffield, was made subject to the condition after being served with a criminal behaviour order (CBO) by Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The order explicitly prohibits him from approaching people and asking them for money as well as a host of other conditions.

This follows Rowley being convicted of common assault after he spat at a woman who refused to give him money and racially abusing a member of staff on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, for which he was jailed for 12 weeks in January 2018.

Sergeant Gayle Kirby from the Antisocial Behaviour Team said: “Rowley is now subject to strict conditions under this five-year CBO, which has been issued as a result of his aggressive street begging that has caused distress and fear among the community.

“He has consistently failed to engage with any and all of the support services offered to him as part of a multi-agency response to this issue, demonstrating his unwillingness to change his antisocial behaviour.

“If he breaches the CBO, this is a criminal offence and he faces a further prison sentence.

“I’d urge the public living and working within the city centre to familiarise themselves with Rowley’s conditions and if they see him in breach of the order, to contact police immediately so we can take action.”

Under the terms of the CBO, Rowley must not:

• Approach persons unknown and ask for money

• Sit in a street or public thoroughfare within ten metres of any cashpoint or entrance to retail/licensed premises

• Enter the prohibited area of Sheffield city centre (marked on the map) unless he is attending court, pre-arranged appointments with agencies, or medical appointments.

CBOs form part of the work of the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team to tackle anti-social behaviour and aggressive begging within the city centre.

The team work with a range of partners to offer individuals support, but take 'appropriate enforcement action' when offences have been committed.