‘Aggressive and threatening’ South Yorkshire man sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for public order offence

An ‘aggressive and threatening’ South Yorkshire man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for a public order offence.

Andrew Bowman, aged 39, of no fixed abode, was handed the sentence after being captured on an officer’s body worn camera.

On Monday, September 10 at 9.35am, one of Doncaster town centre’s liaison officers was dealing with Bowman for anti-social behaviour and breaching the area’s public space protection order.

Bowman proceeded to be aggressive and threatening to the officer and was today sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court to 20 weeks in prison for the offence.

Officers added that while Bowman is in prison, evidence will be compiled to obtain a criminal behaviour order to prevent any further such incidents.