Agency nurse working at Sheffield care home hauled in front of disciplinary panel

An agency nurse has been reprimanded after 'failing to identify' the deteriorating health of resident at a Sheffield care home.

Olivia Gxotiwe, who was working at Dalewood View Nursing Home in Woodseats back in June 2015, admitted to 'failing to seek medical assistance and/or advice after it was identified

a patient had reduced consciousness and/or low blood sugar levels'.

She also admitted 'failing to repeat a blood sugar check' when requested by a doctor who later had to call an ambulance.

Giving evidence to the panel, the doctor said the patient was 'vulnerable and was placed at an unwarranted risk of harm' adding Ms Gxotiwe's actions had 'brought the profession into disrepute' as she had 'not provided care to the highest standards'.

A representative for Ms Gxotiwe informed the Nursing and Midwifery Council Fitness to Practise Committee panel she made 'full admissions to the charges' and 'accepted that the facts amounted to misconduct'. She did 'not admit' her fitness to practise is currently impaired.

Ms Gxotiwe, who was the only registered nurse on shift made admissions that she had 'learned a great deal' since the incident and 'should've prioritised the patient. She added 'irrespective of how busy she was, she should've called on a health care assistant for help'.

The care home was stripped of its registration and was closed in December 2015 following a series of poor rating by the Care Quality Commission and concerns from Sheffield Council's safeguarding teams.

The panel heard a doctor visiting the home 'fortuitously' found the patient in question 'semi naked and semi conscious' on his bed.

It was discovered his blood sugar levels were low and the doctor was 'concerned that there may have been an intracranial bleed'.

It was from this situation it was alleged Ms Gxotiwe failed to seek medical assistance after it was identified the patient had reduced consciousness and low blood sugar levels and she failed to repeat a blood sugar check as requested by the doctor.

The panel heard the patient was moved to a different care home after being discharged but was admitted back to hospital during the next 48 hours and died around two months after.

The committee members said it was 'no part of the case that the patient death was causally related to her alleged acts or omissions'.

The panel said a suspension order would 'unnecessarily deprive patients of her skills and it would not be in the public interest'.

An interim conditions of practice order for a period of 18 months was given which includes extra supervision and notifying employers of the ruling.