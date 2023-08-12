News you can trust since 1887
Age UK Sheffield: 9 new curated items from the city's first charity boutique

The Boutique, which sells pre-loved and pre-owned items, is the first of its kind in Sheffield.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 12th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The Boutique is the first and only charity boutique in Sheffield, and has a range of designer and "high-end high street" items, including casualwear, winter clothing and wedding dresses.

People looking to donate their clothes can book an appointment to have items valued, and will split the proceeds of items sold equally with Age UK Sheffield.

You can find the shop upstairs in Age UK Sheffield on Fulwood Road, Broomhill.

Here are nine of The Boutique's most notable designer bargains.

This Missoni dress is a fantastic bargain - retailing for £1,290, but available at the Boutique for almost 10% of that at £150. (Size 14)

1. Missoni red dress

This Missoni dress is a fantastic bargain - retailing for £1,290, but available at the Boutique for almost 10% of that at £150. (Size 14)

This long-sleeved chequered Barbour shirt usually costs up to £70, but is available in The Boutique for £35. (Size: men's M)

2. Barbour shirt

This long-sleeved chequered Barbour shirt usually costs up to £70, but is available in The Boutique for £35. (Size: men's M)

This brand new jacket is available for £50, £35 less than its retail price. (Size: M)

3. Cropped cream jacket

This brand new jacket is available for £50, £35 less than its retail price. (Size: M)

This Karen Millen blazer is available for just £50. (Size: 12)

4. Karen Millen blazer

This Karen Millen blazer is available for just £50. (Size: 12)

