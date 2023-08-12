Age UK Sheffield: 9 new curated items from the city's first charity boutique

The Boutique, which sells pre-loved and pre-owned items, is the first of its kind in Sheffield.

The Boutique is the first and only charity boutique in Sheffield, and has a range of designer and "high-end high street" items, including casualwear, winter clothing and wedding dresses.

People looking to donate their clothes can book an appointment to have items valued, and will split the proceeds of items sold equally with Age UK Sheffield.

You can find the shop upstairs in Age UK Sheffield on Fulwood Road, Broomhill.

Here are nine of The Boutique's most notable designer bargains.

1 . Missoni red dress This Missoni dress is a fantastic bargain - retailing for £1,290, but available at the Boutique for almost 10% of that at £150. (Size 14) Photo Sales

2 . Barbour shirt This long-sleeved chequered Barbour shirt usually costs up to £70, but is available in The Boutique for £35. (Size: men's M) Photo Sales

3 . Cropped cream jacket This brand new jacket is available for £50, £35 less than its retail price. (Size: M) Photo Sales

4 . Karen Millen blazer This Karen Millen blazer is available for just £50. (Size: 12) Photo Sales