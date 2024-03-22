AFVBC Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the official Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club network, this new breakfast club is for all serving personnel and veterans along with their family.

We are here to create a safe space for everyone to enjoy Sausage, Bacon and Banter. The only thing you pay for is your breakfast, however we do provide support WW2 veterans, where breakfasts may be provided. There is no obligation to join any other groups or organisations, this breakfast club is free to attend.

We now meet at the new place, twice a month on the first Saturday and third Tuesday at 09:30am at The Sheaf Island, Wards Brewery, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8HW. Come along and be part of a growing community. Come along and be part of the larger AFVBC network, Come along and Get back to the Tribe.