Affordable, accessible holistic events designed to give local women a relaxing experience

Sanctuary Sisters, the latest player in the holistic events market, has officially launched in Sheffield promising to provide women with affordable, relaxing and educational holistic events, which combine relaxation and education around alternative therapies and practices.

It is holding its first event on July 15 at Whirlow Spirituality Centre and so far, the launch has been a great success – 50 percent of tickets have sold out within the first 48 hours.

Events are designed for women and focus on topics such as hormonal health, gut health, meditation with essential oils and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These workshops are combined with holistic practices such as kundalini yoga and sound baths to create a unique experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce Sisters Sanctuary to Sheffield" said the company's founder, Kulbir Kaur.

"We believe that our events offer a unique, cost-effective experience where people can go and have the full “retreat” experience without the price tag.

"The events will be held in beautiful venues and led by experts. Our mission is to spread the word about natural healing and practices that can help people throughout their lives and make them easily accessible, especially for those who have busy lives and may not have time to research different therapies."The events are also for those who would like a taster of certain practices or therapies before fulling committing to a programme – saving time and money! This really is a game changer! No more individual therapist trips, subscriptions or contracts – we are here to nourish the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kulbir has attended many retreats and has been involved with holistic practices for many years.

Having to travel all over the UK for similar events, she decided to bring it to her hometown of Sheffield.

She said: "Our goal is to provide consumers with events that deliver the education & training of a learning environment but the peaceful, relaxing, immersive experience of a retreat. We believe people learn best when they are relaxed."

The Sisters Sanctuary launch is expected to generate significant interest among consumers and industry insiders alike, as the company looks to establish a brand which combines popular therapies and education, in an ever growing market of people, who don’t want to be fully dependent upon western medicine and want to take their healing into their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad