A three bedroom house on Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, has come onto the market at just £140,000.

The home is located just a 15 minute drive from Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and 13 minutes from Sheffield city centre.

Situated in a residential area of Sheffield, the property is deceptively spacious and benefits from a bright and airy living room and a fitted kitchen with a practical layout.

Downstairs, the entrance hallway leads into a spacious living room.

The kitchen offers ample cupboard space and direct access to the garden, perfect for outdoor dining.

Upstairs, the home features three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom, offering flexible living space for growing families or those working from home.

Situated close to local schools including Woodlands Primary and Newfield Secondary, and with easy access to nearby shops and amenities on Blackstock Road and in Gleadless, the property is also well connected by bus routes and the Supertram.

This house is also close to Graves Park, the largest park in Sheffield - the perfect playground for growing families.

This home is a blank canvas, which has potential to be an exciting opportunity for a family looking for a bargain home.