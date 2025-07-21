Sheffield houses for sale: Affordable 3-bed home for £140,000 just minutes from Graves Park hits market

By Ciara Healy
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:56 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom terraced house has come on the market for £140,000, offering spacious living just minutes from Graves Park in a quiet Sheffield neighbourhood.

The home is located just a 15 minute drive from Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and 13 minutes from Sheffield city centre.

Situated in a residential area of Sheffield, the property is deceptively spacious and benefits from a bright and airy living room and a fitted kitchen with a practical layout.

Downstairs, the entrance hallway leads into a spacious living room.

The kitchen offers ample cupboard space and direct access to the garden, perfect for outdoor dining.

Upstairs, the home features three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom, offering flexible living space for growing families or those working from home.

Situated close to local schools including Woodlands Primary and Newfield Secondary, and with easy access to nearby shops and amenities on Blackstock Road and in Gleadless, the property is also well connected by bus routes and the Supertram.

This house is also close to Graves Park, the largest park in Sheffield - the perfect playground for growing families.

This home is a blank canvas, which has potential to be an exciting opportunity for a family looking for a bargain home.

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

