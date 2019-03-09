Advice issued on helping homeless in Sheffield as temperatures plummet

Sheffielders are being asked to look out for vulnerable homeless people with temperatures set to plummet in the city over the next few days.

Rain, wind, snow and freezing conditions are forecast for Sheffield this weekend, with people sleeping in tents, makeshift shelters and on the street especially at risk.

People sleeping rough in Sheffield city centre.

Now, Sheffield Tent City’s Anthony Cunningham has issued advice to residents on what to do if they have concerns about someone they sleeping rough.

He said people should be advised to get in touch with Framework Sheffield on 0800 066 5358 or to go to Howden House on Union Street and ask for the housing solutions team.

Agencies including Addaction, housing solutions, Framework, South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield Tent City and Ben’s Centre are all now doing outreach work in the city centre and surrounding areas, he added.

Those in need can also access advice and support by texting SOTS to 80800 or by visiting www.streetlink.org.uk.

People sleeping rough in near Park Square roundabout (photo: Anthony Cunningham).