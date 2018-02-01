'Adverse' weather affecting bus services in Sheffield

Have your say

Buses in a Sheffield suburb are being disrupted this evening due to what has been described as 'adverse' weather.

Travel South Yorkshire said shortly before 5.30pm that some services in Sheffield were unable to operate as normal due to 'inclement' weather and poor road conditions.

The services affected are:

* Stagecoach Service 67 - Serving Manchester Road only in Stocksbridge

* Stagecoach Service SL1/SL1a - Serving Manchester Road only in Stocksbridge, turning at Unsliven Bridge

Travel South Yorkshire said other services in the area were operating as normal.