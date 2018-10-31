‘Adult-themed’ Sheffield restaurant’s Weinstein burger ‘promotes sexual assault’

An ‘adult-themed’ Sheffield restaurant who offer a ‘Weinstein burger’ has come under fire after people accused them of belittling sexual offences.

Randy’s Hardcore Hamburgers in the West One development in Sheffield city centre only opened this month, but is already courting controversy.

It bills itself as the home of ‘x-rated burgers, cheeky cocktails, exciting bar games and behaviour that would disappoint your mother’.

However, the names of some of its burgers have enraged many on social media, who say they make light of sexual assault and ‘porn culture’.

Much of the criticism has come on Randy’s own Twitter page, where a menu containing burgers such as the ‘Weinstein’, the ‘Fake Taxi’ and the ‘Classic Hardcore’ burger was posted on October 29.

The post has since received dozens of angry comments, with many arguing that the restaurant should be ‘shut down’.

J T Wolfenden said: “You market yourselves as X-rated and cheeky but there is nothing cheeky about sexual abuse. This isn't banter. It's puerile, ill considered, and wholly unacceptable. Please sort yourselves out and change this ridiculous and offensive menu.”

Jaq Chell said: “You need to stop this. You're being not tongue-in-cheek, you're making light of sexual assault. Fake Taxi? Weinstein? Your burger names are not welcome in Sheffield.”

And Adrian Carter said: “You actually looked at this and thought it was a good idea? Really? What is wrong with you?”

Another, Daniella Orrego, even asked Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Magid Magid to intervene to ‘kick these people out of our lovely and welcoming city’.

Randy’s Hardcore Burgers – which also has another outlet in Manchester – is owned by a company called Living Ventures which also operates The Alchemist chain of cocktail bars.

Restaurant manager, Kishayne Wright, today told The Star that he ‘understood where people’s criticism was coming from’.

He said: “When we were doing the menu we didn’t think people were going to be so sensitive about it. It is not like we are encouraging people to commit sexual acts.

“I have arranged a meeting with our marketing team tomorrow and we plan on doing a full public apology. Let’s go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to please people.”