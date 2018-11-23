‘Adorable’ cats Megatron and Bumblebee need a new Sheffield home

These two little ‘cuties’, called Megatron and Bumblebee, are looking for a place to call their own.

The four-month-old siblings were taken in to RSPCA Sheffield in September after concerns were raised for their welfare, but after some love and attention from staff there they are now ready to find a family to be a part of.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “Although absolutely adorable this pair were petrified for their first few weeks with us, especially our little Bumblebee.

“This resulted in a lot of hissing, spiting and hiding away from us.

“As always, our fabulous cattery staff began to work their magic and started off the rehabilitation process very slowly, simply nipping in throughout the day speaking to them and giving them plenty of yummy goodies.

“Although still very shy, as they now settled more they have made some great progress! Now they are comfy in their own space, they will come forward on their terms to accept treats, enjoy a little toy play and have an explore.

“We feel that things will only get better for these cuties in a home of their own.”

Megatron and Bumblebee are looking for a quiet, experienced home to live in, with owners willing to continue the work RSPCA staff have been doing to help them gain confidence and develop skills.

The RSPCA staff have requested that ideally any children in a potential home would be teenagers, but younger secondary school age children would be considered depending on their experience.

It may be beneficial for Megatron and Bumblebee to live with another friendly and confident cat who can show them the ropes.

It is a possibility that they may be able to live with a dog.

When they are not learning about their new surroundings, these two cats love to eat James Wellbeloved Complete.

Adam said that the cats need to live with a family who will help them to understand that all human contact is not a bad thing and people can provide them with love, care and attention.

He added: “This stunning duo may never be lap cats, but they do deserve the absolute best.

“Bumblebee will tolerate handling in short bouts, for example for vet visits, but Megatron is more comfortable with this. Little Bumblebee can still find this stressful and uncomfortable though.

“They both love their food and are curious of the world around them but again Megatron always leads the way with Bumblebee in tow.

“They will accept the company of the people they know best but can still be wary of handling. Megatron will even have cuddles with his favourite carers though.”

If you can offer Megatron and Bumblebee what they need, call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way.