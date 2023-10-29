The ice hockey world stands united this morning sharing concern after a horror injury sustained by a player at a Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers match

Panthers player Adam Johnson suffered a serious neck injury in last night's Challenge Cup match at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

There is concern for Nottingham Panthers player, Adam Johnson, following a serious on-ice incident yesterday (Photo:Archive image from 2022)

It was so severe that the game was immediately abandoned and the arena was cleared of fans while medics treated the injured player on the rink.

He was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

There has been no word from either club about the incident since, other than the Panthers posting on social media last night that fans had been "asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency".

Shocked fans have taken to social media in the wake of the on-ice incident to express their support for the player.

One post on X, formerly Twitter, reads: "Whether you are a member of the hockey community or not, please join in sending your thoughts and prayers to Adam Johnson and his family. "Today was an unfortunate reminder that this sport is incredibly dangerous and player safety should never be taken for granted."

Another posted: "The incident in Sheffield has truly shaken the whole of the EIHL from the players to the fans."

Another concerned fan posted: "Cannot stop thinking about the Adam Johnson injury. I hope he pulls through. I hope the player whose skate hit him is okay. Cannot begin to imagine what he is feeling."

A Steelers fan posted: "Myself and my family went to our first ever Sheffield steelers ice hockey match tonight and were sadly witness to a truly awful and horrific accident. Praying tonight for Adam Johnson and thoughts are with his friends, family and teammates."

Teams, clubs and fans from across the ice hockey world have all shared messages of support for the injured player.

Nottingham Panthers signed experienced 29-year-old forward Johnson for the 2023-24 season.

The USA-born player began his professional career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18 in the American Hockey League. He spent three years in total with the Pennsylvania-based outfit.

His performances saw him called-up to Pittsburgh.

In 2020-21, he played in the SHL - the top level in Sweden - before returning to the AHL.