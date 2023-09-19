It was the challenge that included 26 miles of tough walking, a total ascent of 9,843 feet and a scheduled 24-hour journey of more than 400 miles…and the only thing that almost but not quite stopped Adam Everson in his tracks was the traffic.

Adam Everson, who lives in Handsworth, took on the National Three Peaks Challenge along with a group of supportive friends in memory of mum Ursula, who had been a patient of St Luke’s Hospice as she faced the final days of her fight against cancer.

And by the time he had completed one of the county’s toughest walking adventures, he had raised £765 for St Luke’s patient care.

The challenge began with its toughest ascent, the 4,412 feet of Scotland’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, followed by the 3,208 feet of England’s Scafell Pike in Cumbria’s Lake District National Park and finishing with Snowdon’s 5,921 foot ascent in Wales.

But Adam’s only real problem was not the heights but a couple of major traffic delays that meant the walking fundraiser was completed just outside of the planned 24 hours.

“In terms of the walking everything went pretty much as planned, so I managed Ben Nevis in around four hours and 45 minutes, Scafell Pike in around three hours 30 minutes and Snowdon in four hours,” Adam explained.

“Scafell Pike was horrible to be honest – it’s brutal after you’ve done Ben Nevis, especially in terms of the effort needed but then Snowdon was just beautiful, especially as we got to the top when it was still very early so there wasn’t a big crowd there.”

“I used to walk a lot with my mum and she would take me and my sister to all sorts of places, including Snowdonia and Ben Nevis and the Lake District.

“I’m certain she would have been proud of me and I am very pleased to have done it in her memory.

“I want to say a huge thanks to my family and friends too because I couldn’t have done it without them.”