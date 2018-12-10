Actor Christopher Eccleston ‘escorted from Doncaster train’ by police after drinks trolley row

Actor and former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston was escorted from a Doncaster train by police after a row over a drinks trolley, according to reports.

The actor, 54, was escorted from a LNER train between Newcastle and London after becoming embroiled in an altercation with a member of the train staff shortly after the train had pulled out of Doncaster.

Christopher Eccleston starred as Doctor Who. (Photo: BBC).

The Daily Mail reported that the star became involved in a heated row when he was blocked from getting to his seat in first class by a female crew member pushing a drinks trolley.

The newspaper reported that he was escorted from the train by British Transport Police when it stopped at Peterborough station.

Eccleston was allowed to go on his way after speaking to officers – but an investigation remains ongoing.

A passenger who witnessed the incident last month said: ‘After pulling out of Doncaster around 11am I suddenly became aware of raised voices along the carriage, which sounded very angry.

'I looked along and saw a tall-ish well-dressed man arguing with a female employee who was pushing a food trolley along the aisle.

‘The man was trying to get past her but when he realised he couldn’t get by and would have to wait he totally lost it.

‘He was making a complete idiot of himself but his behaviour was totally outrageous.

‘It was ridiculous and totally uncalled for but he became really angry and irate. He just had to wait for a few minutes but instead he was really in the woman’s face.

‘It seemed to be escalating a bit and a couple of people actually got up and had to intervene by telling the man to calm down. The man was totally out of order and the woman looked really upset and pretty shook up by the whole thing.

‘It all kind of calmed down but I could tell the woman had been really affected by his outburst.’

A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed officers were called to Peterborough station at 11.20am on November 21 ‘following a report of a passenger behaving in an anti-social manner on a train from Newcastle to London’.

They added: ‘A 54-year-old man was removed from the service and given some words of advice. Officers believe other passengers may have witnessed what happened, and would ask them to contact BTP.’

He played Doctor Who for one series when the BBC revived the show in 2005.

A spokesman for LNER told the Mail: “We can confirm that the BTP attended an LNER service on the morning in question, however our investigations continue and we are unable to comment any further.”

Mr Eccleston’s spokesman did not respond to a request for a comment to the newspaper.