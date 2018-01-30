Activity boxes help Sheffield patients to get arty

Hospital patients waiting to be discharged will be given an activity box to keep them entertained, thanks to a volunteer.

Retired teacher Karen McSweeney, from Worksop has been volunteering at the Northern General Hospital for more than four years, and has been inspired to give something back to the hospital after the care that staff there gave to her mum.

Kind-hearted Karen created an activity box to give those waiting to be discharged from hospital something interesting to do whilst they wait. The box also aims to relieve any stress or anxiety that patients may have.

She said: “I introduced an activity box, which was funded by Sheffield Hospitals Charity. It contains a variety of games and materials for patients to pass the time and provides opportunities for staff to engage in conversation with them and offer reassurance and comfort.

“I volunteer thanks to the care my late mum received when she had a stroke in 2009, which left her with multiple medical needs. The hospital staff made such a difference to us being able to cope - a friendly smile, a reassuring gesture and a willingness to offer emotional support, alongside caring for mum’s medical needs, left us feeling full of admiration.”

Karen volunteers in the discharge lounge, and also runs art workshops for predominantly frail and older patients and those living with dementia.

Donations to Sheffield Hospitals Charity can help Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Volunteer Service to recruit, train and support more volunteers, helping them to offer a better service to patients.

To donate, please call 0114 226 7351.