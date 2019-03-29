Activists to ‘paint the streets’ of Sheffield in protest over climate change 

Activists are set to ‘paint the streets’ of Sheffield as part of their call for an end to climate change.

A group called Extinction Rebellion, will be creating a ‘semi-permanent piece of environmental art’ outside of Sheffield Town Hall tomorrow, March 30 in protest about the mounting ‘ecological crisis’.

Sheffield Town Hall

They said their aim is to keep the climate emergency firmly in the spotlight and to inform people of Extinction Rebellion’s International Week of Action which will commence on April 15th, in which thousands of people around the world will stand up for their planet.

Starting at the Town Hall, they will follow two routes – one down The Moor and the other down Howard Street – using chalk to create pictures and writing facts to raise awareness of climate change.

They will be inviting those who are interested to stop and speak to the ‘climate rebels’ about how they can get involved in the movement, joining them in acts of ‘nonviolent civil disobedience’ around the world.

Extinction Rebellion are also inviting people to get involved as they chalk an image of the world on fire outside the Town Hall.

Activist Nathan Strathdee, 19, said: “It is vitally important that people comprehend the scale of the climate crisis that faces this beautiful planet. This can be hard to do through pure facts and figures alone.

“We hope that the planned piece of art will spur others to join us in demanding greater action from our government on this issue.”

Yesterday, Shadow Environment Secretary Sue Hayman MP declared a national climate and environment emergency in the House of Commons and challenged Michael Gove to do the same.

It comes after a wave of motions passed by local councils, including Sheffield Council, declaring a climate emergency and a call to action to prevent a dangerous rise in global temperatures by radically transforming our economy.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh backed the call.

She said: “Even if every individual takes steps to limit their carbon footprint, the planet will continue to warm at a dangerous pace.

“If we are to seriously consider any realistic chance of keeping global temperature below the limit of 1.5 or 2 degrees and sea levels from rising, we need radical action from the government. It’s clear that our environment isn’t safe in Tory hands.

“Austerity has had a serious impact on our natural world, with vital agencies such as Natural England having their budgets slashed in half and staff morale at an all-time low.

“We need political leadership to change our laws, taxation and infrastructure. The UK, along with the rest of the world is facing a serious environmental and climate crisis. But this government has stuck its head so far in the sand that even children are taking to the streets to protest. “