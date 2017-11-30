Action taken over yobs on Doncaster estate

Four teenagers on a Doncaster estate have faced police action over antisocial behaviour in the area.

Four teenagers on a Doncaster estate have faced police action over antisocial behaviour in the area.

They have signed acceptable behaviour contracts after an investigation into a number of incidents in Balby by officers from the Doncaster Central nieghbourhood policing team.

It follows complaints by residents of incidents including youngsters throwing stones and eggs, particularly around a parade of shops in the area.

There were also complaints of youths running in and out of shops, verbally abusing staff and custumers at local shops, and of theft of small items.

Officers looked at the complaints and looked at the closed circuit television footage in the area, and found a link between the incidents which had been reported in the area.

Insp Lynne Lancaster said: "One of our officers looked at all the reports and was able to find a pattern. As a result of that, we have got four young people who have signed acceptable behabviour contracts.

"If they breach those contracts, there could be an injunction taken out. At that point it could even affect their tenancy at their home.

"I think we saw the benefit of having someone who was able to take an overview and pull it all together. It was looked at as an issue, not just individual crimes."

The youngsters are aged 14 and 15.

The moves follows an increase in the number of officers in the neighbourhood team in September as part of a re-organisation of policing in the borough. The number of officers in the team is due to increase again in the new year.