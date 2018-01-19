Action demanded over drugs crime in Sheffield suburb

Action has been demanded over drugs crime in a Sheffield suburb.

The dealing and use of illicit substances easily topped the list of concerns for residents of Darnall in a new police survey.

The results of the police survey in Darnall (pic: South Yorkshire Police)

Nearly 60 per cent of participants said those offences should be a priority for officers in the area, with no other one issue garnering even half as many votes.

The next most pressing concerns identified by those completing the survey were street drinking and nuisance youths/teenagers, each of which just under 30 per cent of participants said police ought to focus on.

Fly-tipping and littering, parking complaints and off-road motorcycles were the other issues which more than 20 per cent of people voting identified as priorities for police.

Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, which shared the results today, said: "These are the issues you have identified as priorities and we'll continue to tackle them seriously."