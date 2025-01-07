Acid-tongued play about office politics Bull comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A razor-sharp play about the fine line between office politics and playground bullying comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Bull, at the Stephen Joseph on Saturday 1 February, offers ringside seats as three employees fight to keep their jobs.

Written by the author of the smash hit TV series Doctor Foster, Mike Bartlett, the acid-tongued play was originally performed at the Crucible Studio Theatre, Sheffield where it won the UK Theatre Award for Best New Play.

It opened at the Young Vic Theatre, London in January 2015 and was revived there later that year. It won the 2015 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

The new production from Mesh Theatre Company features a cast comprising Rob Ostlere, Rebecca Blackstone, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran and Tim Frances.

The director is Sally Woodcock, the set and costume designer is Alex Marker, lighting and sound design is by Myles Robinson and the producer is Toby Parsons.

Mike Bartlett is a multi-award-winning writer for both stage and screen.

Theatre includes: Scandaltown, The 47th, Cock, Mrs Delgado, Albion, Game, Snowflake, Wild, King Charles III which won an Olivier Award for Best New Play; An Intervention,Medea, Chariots of Fire, 13, Decade, Earthquakes in London, Love, Love, Love, Contractions, My Child, Artefacts. Mike has previously been Writer In Residence at the National Theatre and is currently an Associate Playwright at the Royal Court Theatre.

TV includes: Life, Doctor Foster, King Charles III, Sticks and Stones, Trauma and Press.

Sally Woodcock is the founder/director of MESH Theatre Co Direction includes Banging Denmark, nominated for the London Pub Theatres Standing Ovation Award, Journey’s End, The Soldier, Blue Whales, Wedding Belles, All the Wrong Reasons, The Trouser Department, Yerma, Waiting for Godot, A Doll's House and The Caretaker.

Writing includes: Fanta Orange, winner International Playwriting Festival.

Bull can be seen at the Stephen Joseph at 7.30pm on Saturday February 1. Tickets from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com