‘Achievable targets key to resolutions’

This time of year usually yields a thought ahead to what our resolutions will be for the New Year.

Of course, with New Year fast approaching we take time to reflect on the year we are about to leave behind.

This often takes the form of an imbalanced evaluation where we tend to be more concerned with the things we want to change as opposed to the things we achieved.

A new year, a new you, promises of a new job, the cessation of smoking, a gym membership perhaps, but why does the passion and motivation seem to dissipate so quickly?

Perhaps we should start by looking at the importance of New Year’s resolutions and the rationale behind them.

As humans, we will naturally strive to develop and change things we are not content with.

Christmas is a time of celebration and happiness, so it is understandable perhaps that while our mood and motivation levels may be higher than normal, we can make these resolutions; and, of course, at this juncture we have every intention of seeing these through.

New Year’s resolutions give us something to look forward to, they provide us with hope that we can make the changes we desire.

There is, of course, an argument that imperfection is the best attribute one can possess, as it means we continuously have something to strive for. After all, what does one who is content and has everything have to look forward to?

So what goes wrong? Why do so many resolutions made at the end of December become redundant in January or February? One argument is that quite simply the euphoria of Christmas is over. The fact is most of us will be returning to work, which psychologically creates the picture of normality. Motivation levels decline and what once inspired us, is now seen as a chore. Unable or unwilling, it is no coincidence that the anti-climax we often face after New Year coincides with a reticence to see through our resolutions. The key of course is to set targets throughout the year so psychologically you become accustomed to working toward goals. That way when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the process of working toward something is familiar and not seen as an arduous and alien task. More often than not it is the psychological as opposed to the practical elements which prohibit people from seeing through New Year resolutions. So for your new year’s resolution this year, consider setting small and achievable targets throughout the year, which psychologically will be more manageable.