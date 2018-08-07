Abusive Sheffield youth served fine 'in his underpants'

Have your say

An abusive Sheffield youth has been served a fine 'in his underpants' after officers caught up with him at his home address.

Police said the young man swore at them yesterday (Monday, August 6) before cycling away shouting 'you won't catch me'.

This morning, however, members of the Manor and Arbourthorne team did catch him - at home - in his underpants.

The added he now has the choice of paying a £90 fine or attending court.

A police spokesperson said: "We will not tolerate abuse whilst doing our job. Anyone doing so will be dealt with accordingly."