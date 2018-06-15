Abusive drunk insulted Travelodge staff and police after boozing session

An abusive boozed-up man insulted staff at a Travelodge as well as police before he was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 12, how Andrew Joseph Millar, 47, was unpleasant to staff when he returned to the Travelodge at Old Swanwick, on Colliery Road, Swanwick, where he was staying and he accused a police officer of touching him up when he had to be body searched.

Prosecuting solicitor Mark Fielding said: “He had been ejected from a place where he had been drinking and he was found by a motorist walking down the middle of a road and the motorist picked him up and took him to the hotel.

“He was unpleasant to staff and police were called and he was told to go to his room and sleep it off but police had to be called back after he left the room and was abusive to staff.”

Mr Fielding added that police tried to calm Millar down and he turned on them and squared-up to them before they were forced to arrest him.

Millar, of Birchwood View, Gainsborough, also insulted one officer in relation to him having ginger hair and accused him of touching him up as he was searched during his arrest.

The defendant, who has a criminal record including drink-related incidents from many years ago, pleaded guilty to being drunk-and disorderly in public after the offence on May 22.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Millar could not remember what happened but he fully accepts his behaviour.

She explained he had come to the area to work as a brick-layer and he had been working on a project at South Normanton and it had been a sunny day just after his own birthday and he and colleagues had gone out for drinks.

Ms Page added that it has been ten years since Millar last appeared in court.

Magistrates fined Millar £209 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.