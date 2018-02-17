'Absolutely outrageous!' - Sheffield Council rake in thousands on bus lane tickets issued on Christmas Day

Sheffield Council has sparked outrage after they issued dozens of bus lane fines to motorists on Christmas Day.

The local authority is expected to pocket over £4,000 from 141 separate penalties, despite buses not even running.

Simon was caught out after driving in a bus lane along Mansfield Road, Intake on Christmas Day. Picture: The Star/Dean Atkins

Town Hall bosses said bus lanes are 'very clearly signed' and operate on all Bank Holidays. They added some restrictions are in place for 'safety reasons'.

Simon Marsh, aged 45, from Hackenthorpe, was one of the dozens of drivers who opened a letter from Sheffield Council this week urging them to cough up £30 or face a bigger £60 penalty if they don't pay within a certain time frame.

He appeal the decision but it was rejected by Town Hall bosses.

He called out the local authority on their 'unfair' and 'cruel' system after he was snapped at 4.15pm on Mansfield Road in Intake. This particular bus lane is in operation between 4pm and 6.30pm for rush hour traffic.

Motoring campaigners also blasted the figures and called it 'completely scandalous'.

Joiner Simon, from Carr Forge Road, said he was on his way to see his grandchildren in Heeley when he was snapped in the bus lane.

He debated with his partner about driving in the bus lane but thought because no buses were running, it would 'be okay'.

But the granddad-of-eight got a shock this week when a letter landed on his doormat telling him of his motoring misdemeanor.

He said: "I got the letter through the door and I couldn't believe what I was reading. How on earth can they fine people on Christmas Day? I said to myself 'this can't be right' but this wasn't a joke.

"The cheek of it, there's not even a single bus on the road - it's unbelievable.

"There was a person behind me on the photo they sent through. The figure is ridiculous. The lights weren't even working as well. Can't they (Sheffield Council) have a day off?"

Figures from 2016 show bus lanes across Sheffield raked in nearly £5,700 a day.

Two bus lanes in the city from the same year generated more than £200,000 each and nine made at least £100,000.

All 16 between them earned Sheffield Council close to £1.5m.

Hugh Bladon from the Alliance of British Drivers, said he was 'lost for words' and called the Christmas Day fines in Sheffield 'absolutely outrageous'.

"To issues fines to people on Christmas Day is bad enough but to do it for driving in a bus lane when no buses are running is completely scandalous," he said.

"I cannot believe Sheffield Council has the gall to even send tickets through people's doors for this. It's a disgrace.

"It's all about the money - there is no other logical reason to do it on Christmas Day, it's almost criminal.

"My advice to anyone who gets a Christmas Day bus lane ticket to challenge it straight away and give Sheffield Council the maximum amount of exposure."

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: "We have always enforced bus lane and bus gate restrictions on all public holidays. Restricted areas in Sheffield are very clearly signed, at all times and days they apply.

"Some restrictions are in place for safety reasons, not just for traffic management, and must remain in place every day. It’s important that we are consistent to make sure drivers in Sheffield understand the restrictions and adhere to them.”