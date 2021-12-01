Nura Hassan was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to High Hazels Park, Darnall, following reports of a person on fire on the afternoon of April 25 this year.

DC Kayleigh Brown, of South Yorkshire Police, told the inquest that Ms Hassan was seen at around 3.10pm purchasing petrol from the filling station on Greenland Road, Darnall. She was assisted by a member of staff who recognised her.

Emergency services at High Hazels Park in Darnall, Sheffield, where 27-year-old Nura Hassan died.

DC Brown then said that a few minutes later a witness saw Ms Hassan walking past her in High Hazels Park and sitting down on her own.

The inquest heard that the witness then heard a ‘whooshing sound’ and turned around to see Ms Hassan on fire. The witness tried to put out the flames and dialled 999.

An ambulance arrived and Ms Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden, who led the inquest, heard that Ms Hassan was known to mental health services in Sheffield prior to her death.

In 2011 and 2017 she had referred to the services after she experienced hallucinations doctors said were caused by cannabis use, and she had told medical professionals she was thinking about hurting herself.

She was also referred to mental health services in 2018, and again in 2020 after she attended A&E due to plans to hurt herself.

In 2020 she was referred to the emotional wellbeing service at Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust, and she asked to be put on the waiting list.

However, no appointment became available before Ms Hassan died.

Station Manager John Billings, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, told the inquest that his investigation found that the fire had been started deliberately and nobody else was involved.

Concluding the inquest, Mrs Rawden found that Ms Hassan died as a result of suicide and her death had been caused by burns.

Mrs Rawden said: “I am so so sorry that we are all here today having this conversation.

“I am looking at a beautiful photo of Nura in front of me and it is an absolute tragedy that she is not with us.”