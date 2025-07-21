‘About time’: Sheffield reacts to long-awaited inquiry into Battle of Orgreave

A long-overdue inquiry into one of the darkest days in South Yorkshire’s history has been met with a wave of mixed emotions from Sheffield residents.

The announcement that the government will finally launch an independent inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave – where striking miners clashed violently with police on June 18, 1984 – has stirred strong repsonses in the Sheffield public.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed the long-awaited move last Thursday during a visit to the site of the former coking plant between Handsworth and Catcliffe where the clash occurred.

It follows years of calls for justice from campaigners, with the inquiry now set to be chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox.

For many, the news has come not a moment too soon.

“About time,” said Allan Rickwood, reacting online.

“If we’d all had camera phones then, we could have shown what really happened, not how it was portrayed on the news.”

The events of that day in 1984 remain deeply traumatic for many in South Yorkshire.

Thousands of police officers were deployed to break up a planned mass picket, resulting in 123 injuries and the arrests of 95 miners – none of whom were ultimately convicted.

Campaigners have long alleged police brutality, fabrication of evidence and collusion, claims that went uninvestigated for decades.

“Think this is excellent news, horrific what happened to the striking miners that day,” wrote Gary Steer.

Brian Handley added: “We might now get some justice.”

“At least this government has commissioned the inquiry that should have been done many years ago,” commented Mick Hamilton.

“I’m all for holding any government to account - but sometimes it’s good to give credit where it is due.”

The announcement follows pressure from the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, launched in response to the fallout from the clashes.

The campaign has fought tirelessly for recognition and official answers into what many see as a politically charged crackdown on trade unionism.

Joe Rollin, chair of the campaign said: “It’s about rewriting history, getting the true story told, and that’ll make people be able to lift their heads up high.”

But not everyone is convinced the inquiry will lead to meaningful change.

“What will this achieve?” asked David Graham Mitchell.

“It will cost a fortune and nothing will change,” he continued.

“Nothing will come of it like Hillsborough, the world knows the truth but the law turns a blind eye,” added Ian Setterfield.

“It’s a bit late,” wrote Kevin Coates, while Helen Burton said: “What is the point in spending thousands of pounds to rack up old history? It’s not going to change anything.”

Others echoed these concerns, with some pointing to the cost and the fact that many of those involved are no longer alive.

“What’s the point? It’s 40 years ago. How much will it cost, and who’s paying for it?” asked Stephen Dawes.

“Another pointless waste of money. It’s over – years ago. Move on,” said Sandy Bennett.

Kevin Green wrote: “Too late. Most of the police and politicians behind the violence have died.”

Still, for those who were there, the scars have never healed - and for some, this inquiry is about more than justice.

Carl Parkinson, who was just 20 when he joined the picket line, vividly recalls the moment police stormed the crowd.

“You’re trying to help somebody who’s got their head smashed in and you’re thinking is it going to be me next, and I’m only trying to give first aid,” he recalled.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard described the inquiry as “a landmark moment for justice and accountability” and said the government’s response “restores public trust.”

“We owe it to the miners, their families, and our communities to ensure that the events of Orgreave are finally understood.”

The inquiry is expected to begin in the autumn.