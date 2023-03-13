As the search to find a beloved 25-year-old man enters its second month, police officers have taken to the streets of Rotherham to speak to ‘everyone they can’.

The last confirmed sighting of 25-year-old Abdul was in the Eastwood area of Rotherham over a month ago, on Sunday, February 12.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police have been out speaking to the public over the weekend, handing out posters and leaflets featuring his face in a bid to jog the memory of somebody who may have seen him.

They have also been back in the area today ‘speaking to everyone they can’ in the hope somebody may know something which can assist the search.

Overseeing the investigation, Superintendent Andy Wright said: “If you see our officers out and about, come and say hello.

“Somebody may have seen something that night, either in passing Abdul or having driven past him and captured him on their car’s dash camera. It may seem small and insignificant, but it could unlock a key line of enquiry for us that helps bring Abdul home.

“Abdul’s family are increasingly concerned and we are doing all we can to find him for them.”

On February 12, Abdul was captured on CCTV at 6.33pm, crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park. He was wearing all black clothing. Despite extensive CCTV and door-to-door enquiries, the force has ‘no leads’ as to where Abdul went from there and continue to urge everyone in the area to check their dash cam, CCTV and doorbell camera footage to help us establish his next movements.

A spokesperson for the force said it is possible Abdul left the park by walking along the canal tow path in the direction of the train station or Rotherham town centre.

In a statement released last week, Abdul’s family described him as ‘generous and honest’, saying their family is not complete while he is missing.

Speaking directly to him, they said: “Abdul, if you are listening to this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay. We want nothing more than to have you back home where you are safe and where you belong.”

