The last known sighting of 25-year-old Abdul was in the Eastwood area of Rotherham over a month ago, on Sunday, February 12.
Speaking just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers searching for Abdul found a body earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).
“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time,” the spokesperson added.
In a statement released last week, Abdul’s family described him as ‘generous and honest’.
Just yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said officers had spent the last three days in Eastwood ‘speaking to everyone’ they could in the hope someone may know something which could assist them in their search.
On February 12, Abdul was captured on CCTV at 6.33pm, crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park, and police said it was possible he left the park by walking along the canal tow path in the direction of the train station or Rotherham town centre.