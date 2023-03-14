News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
6 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
7 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Abdul: Body found in search for missing man last seen over a month ago, South Yorkshire Police confirm

Police officers searching for a missing Rotherham man last seen over a month ago have now found a body.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

The last known sighting of 25-year-old Abdul was in the Eastwood area of Rotherham over a month ago, on Sunday, February 12.

Speaking just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers searching for Abdul found a body earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Most Popular
Speaking just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers searching for Abdul found a body earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).
Speaking just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers searching for Abdul found a body earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).
Speaking just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers searching for Abdul found a body earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).

In a statement released last week, Abdul’s family described him as ‘generous and honest’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said officers had spent the last three days in Eastwood ‘speaking to everyone’ they could in the hope someone may know something which could assist them in their search.

On February 12, Abdul was captured on CCTV at 6.33pm, crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park, and police said it was possible he left the park by walking along the canal tow path in the direction of the train station or Rotherham town centre.

South Yorkshire PoliceRotherhamEastwoodCCTV