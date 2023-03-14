Police officers searching for a missing Rotherham man last seen over a month ago have now found a body.

The last known sighting of 25-year-old Abdul was in the Eastwood area of Rotherham over a month ago, on Sunday, February 12.

Speaking just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers searching for Abdul found a body earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time,” the spokesperson added.

In a statement released last week, Abdul’s family described him as ‘generous and honest’.

Just yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said officers had spent the last three days in Eastwood ‘speaking to everyone’ they could in the hope someone may know something which could assist them in their search.