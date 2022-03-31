Abbeydale Road Sheffield closed due to police incident

Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, has been closed this afternoon due to a police incident.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:55 pm

Transport bosses have put diversion in place and a number of bus services have been affected.

Travel South Yorkshire said in a statement: “Abbeydale Road is closed in both directions due to a police incident. Services 97, 98 and 798 are diverted in both directions via Woodseats Road, Chesterfield Road and Abbey Lane before resuming normal route at Beauchief crossroads.”

File picture of police car. Abbeydale Road is closed in both directions due to a police incident

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

