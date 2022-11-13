News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Abbeydale Road crash: Emergency services called after car ends up on its side on major Sheffield road

This photo shows the aftermath of a crash on a major Sheffield road this morning, which ended with a car flipped on its side.

By Robert Cumber
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 3:38pm

The person who shared the picture, who asked to be referred to only as Mr Mohammed, said he was at home with his family when they heard a ‘really loud rattle’ outside today, at some point between 8.30am and 9am.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service both confirmed they were called to the crash on Abbeydale Road, near the junction with Wolseley Road.

But a spokeswoman for the ambulance service said it had been ‘stood down’ before sending anyone, and a police spokeswoman said it was a ‘damage only’ collision.

The aftermath of a crash on Sheffield's Abbeydale Road, near the junction with Wolseley Road, on Sunday, November 13
Emergency servicesSheffieldAbbeydale RoadSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service