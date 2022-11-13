Abbeydale Road crash: Emergency services called after car ends up on its side on major Sheffield road
This photo shows the aftermath of a crash on a major Sheffield road this morning, which ended with a car flipped on its side.
By Robert Cumber
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Nov 2022, 3:38pm
The person who shared the picture, who asked to be referred to only as Mr Mohammed, said he was at home with his family when they heard a ‘really loud rattle’ outside today, at some point between 8.30am and 9am.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service both confirmed they were called to the crash on Abbeydale Road, near the junction with Wolseley Road.