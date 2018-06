A car abandoned on a Sheffield street has been towed away by police.

Officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team acted after the vehicle was parked on the path and on a dropped kerb on Margetson Road, Parson Cross.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle was blocking the path and a dropped curb preventing safe passage for elderly residents and children forcing them to walk on the road.

"This level of parking is unacceptable and we will take action where possible to tackle this."