The AA Restaurant Guide 2024 is out and Sheffield and the surrounding area are once again well represented in the culinary bible.

Just three restaurants within the city's limits have made the grade this time, but two of those, Jöro and Rafters, have been awarded three coveted AA Rosettes.

And there are no fewer than 14 restaurants within 12 miles of Sheffield city centre, many nestled within the beautiful Peak District countryside on our doorstep, which have been bestowed with one, two or three AA Rosettes.

The latest edition of the gourmand's companion, which is perhaps second only to the Michelin Guide in prestige, is available to buy now, priced £17.99.

Below are all 14 restaurants in Sheffield or within 12 miles of the city centre to be awarded at least one AA Rosette in the latest guide.

1 . Jöro, Shalesmoor, Sheffield - 3 Rosettes This acclaimed restaurant is located in the Krynkl shipping container complex on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island neighbourhood. AA inspectors praised the Nordic-influenced cooking and the use of seasonal ingredients, with stand-out plates from the regularly changing menu including white BBQ asparagus with smoked egg yolk and chicken butter sauce, and Texel lamb, Kampot pepper, black mustard and wasabi. Pictured is head chef Luke French Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Nonna's, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield - 1 Rosette This Italian restaurant is an Ecclesall Road instiution, with Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone among its fans. AA inspectors were impressed by what they called 'an imaginative kitchen turning out properly cooked, highly original dishes'. They described Nonna's as a 'convivial Italian bistro'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Nether Green, Sheffield - 3 Rosettes Rafters has long been a Sheffield favourite. AA inspectors praised the 'pleasantly intimate dining experience' there and said the 'modern British cooking showcases simple but innovative flavour combinations and clean, precise flavours'. The Cornish monkfish, with Thai curry, fermented rhubarb and green strawberry was among their favourite dishes. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . The Stag, Lightwood Lane, Middle Handley, Derbyshire - 1 Rosette The Stag restaurant is located at the Devonshire Arms pub in the pretty village of Middle Handley, just outside Sheffield. AA inspectors called it a 'bright spacious restaurant that strives to deliver great hospitality and efficient service'. Photo: National World Photo Sales