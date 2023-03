One of Sheffield’s main transpennine routes has been closed in both directions this morning after a ‘serious collision’.

Police have been sent to the scene, at the A628 near the Woodhead Pass, and National Highways are warning of major traffic jams as a result of the incident.

National Highways said in a statement: “The A628 is closed in both directions between the A616 Langsett and A6024 Woodhead Pass due to a serious collision. Emergency services including Derbyshire Police are in attendance.

"Please allow extra travel time if in the area. More details to follow.”

