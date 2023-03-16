News you can trust since 1887
A616 crash Barnsley, Sheffield: Two cut out from vehicles as collision closed road nearly five hours

Two people had to cut out of their vehicles after a crash which closed a road near Sheffield for nearly five hours.

David Kessen
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A616 last night (Wednesday) near the border between Sheffield and Barnsley, after two vehicles were involved in a crash on the road, not far from High Green.

The crash happened near the McDonalds roundabout, on the section of road between the M1 and A61, near Tankersley.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire FIre and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines attended a two vehicle collision on the A616 after the call was received at 4.28pm. One man and one woman were extricated by firefighters using cutting gear. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Two people had to be cut out of their vehicles after a crash which closed a road near Sheffield for nearly five hours. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefightes at a previous incident in Sheffield
“Firefighters helped police officers at the scene to clear the road of debris before they left the scene at approximately 6.30pm.”

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The closure was to facilitate vehicle recovery and ongoing police investigations.”

All lanes opened on the eastbound side at 8.46pm, and all lanes opened westbound at 9.11pm.

