Two people had to cut out of their vehicles after a crash which closed a road near Sheffield for nearly five hours.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A616 last night (Wednesday) near the border between Sheffield and Barnsley, after two vehicles were involved in a crash on the road, not far from High Green.

The crash happened near the McDonalds roundabout, on the section of road between the M1 and A61, near Tankersley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire FIre and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines attended a two vehicle collision on the A616 after the call was received at 4.28pm. One man and one woman were extricated by firefighters using cutting gear. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Two people had to be cut out of their vehicles after a crash which closed a road near Sheffield for nearly five hours. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefightes at a previous incident in Sheffield

“Firefighters helped police officers at the scene to clear the road of debris before they left the scene at approximately 6.30pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The closure was to facilitate vehicle recovery and ongoing police investigations.”